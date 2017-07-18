× Razorbacks Schedule Fan Day For Aug. 12

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With the 2017 season approaching, Arkansas football head coach Bret Bielema and players will host the Razorbacks’ annual Fan Day presented by Pepsi on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event will be open to the public and free for fans of all ages.

The team will hold an open practice inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Players and coaches will be available for autographs later that afternoon inside Walker Indoor Pavilion. In addition, a kids zone will feature inflatables plus other fan activities throughout the indoor pavilion.

More details, including a full schedule, will be released leading up to the event.