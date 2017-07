Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - If you need some incentive to put a ring on it, a new study shows people who are single are 40% more likely to develop dementia than those who are married.

In a study of singles, married couples, and widowers, British scientists found that married couples were more socially active, had healthier diets, and exercised more. Those activities all helped boost their brain health. The researchers say people who are single or windowed in old age are most likely to develop dementia.