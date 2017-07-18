× Springdale Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man indicted on child pornography charges pleaded guilty Monday (July 17) to online enticement of a minor in order to have four other counts dismissed, according to federal court documents.

A federal grand jury in December indicted Michael Roy, 19, for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and three counts of online enticement of a minor. All of the minors were girls aged between 13 and 15 years old, according to the documents.

As part of Roy’s plea agreement, he agreed to forfeit two cell phones and a laptop. Investigators found on the phone sexually explicit images and texts involving two teens, according to the documents.

Roy’s sentencing hearing will be held at a later date, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Roy was being held Tuesday (July 18) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.