Springdale Police Search For Suspect Involved In Deadly Shooting

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — One man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a shooting in Springdale on Monday night (July 17), according to Springdale Police.

Officers said they were called to Chapel Ridge Apartments on North Oak Street around 8 p.m. after a shooting was reported. Officers then found a dark skinned man between the ages of 18 to 21 dead in one of the apartments with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

After investigating, the suspect was identified as a 23-year-old Burmese man named Mei Ka Sin. Police are currently looking for him to question.

It’s unknown at this time what the motive was behind the shooting. No one else was injured and no other suspects are in custody at this time, according to Springdale Police.

