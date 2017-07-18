Two Fort Smith Churches Broken Into, Vandalized

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Pastors at two Fort Smith churches woke up on Friday (July 14) to find that their churches had been broken into.

Pastor Charles Armour of Faith United Methodist reported that a library window had been broken out, and that glass was thrown into the yard of the Massard Road property, according to an incident report. Armour told officers that more than $1,000 was missing from his desk, and a computer tower and a Keurig coffee machine were also taken.

Police were also called to New Life Church on Dallas Street on Friday morning. According to the incident report, pastor Brandon Cotton told police that vandals had broken into the church and used a fire extinguisher to spray computers, electronic items and the auditorium.

Cotton said there was construction going on at the church, but he believed it was locked.