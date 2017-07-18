× Washington County Residents Can Apply For Energy Assistance

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Low-income residents in Washington County can apply for help to foot their summer energy bills.

The Economic Opportunity Agency announced they have funds available to help low-income families in danger of getting their utilities shut off, according to a media release. The funds are available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which pays bills directly to the energy company.

The program, which begins in July and runs until the funds are out, is only available for Washington County households that cool their home using electricity.

To apply for the program, go to the Family Resource Center on 614 East Emma St. in Springdale. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 8-11 a.m. on Friday. If you are unable to go because of a work schedule, another person may drop off your information, along with a signed letter giving the individual permission to apply on your behalf.

Individuals seeking assistance must bring the following documents:

A copy of your most recent utility bill

Proof of income for all household members If no income, bring proof of your means of support Pay stubs or tax return forms can be used to provide proof of income

Proof of household size

Proof of child support if both parents are not in the home

Proof of unemployment if applicable

Proof of Social Security, Retirement, Pensions, Workman’s Comp. or Disability

A picture ID

For crisis assistance, bring a shut-off notice.

Individuals interested in applying should also check to ensure their households meet the income requirements.

Household Size Monthly Income Household Size Monthly Income 1 1,573 11 4,445 2 2,056 12 4,536 3 2,540 13 4,627 4 3,024 14 4,718 5 3,508 15 4,808 6 3,992 16 4,899 7 4,083 17 4,990 8 4,173 18 5,080 9 4,264 19 5,171 10 4,355 20 5,262

More information about eligibility can be found here.