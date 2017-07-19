× Northbound Lanes Of I-49 Reopen After Multiple-Car Accident In Fayetteville Near Wedington Exit

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville near Exit 64 (Wedington Drive) was temporarily blocked on Wednesday morning (July 19) after an accident with injury, according to Arkansas State Police.

There were multiple vehicles involved in the accident and several crews are working the scene including Arkansas State Police and Fayetteville Fire Department.

Police advised drivers avoid this area until the road is clear.

Both lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.