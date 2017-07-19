× Austin Allen Adds Another Preseason Honor

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Austin Allen continues to rack up accolades heading into his senior year at Arkansas. The Razorback QB was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list Wednesday morning, one of 30 quarterbacks nationwide and six in the SEC to make the cut. The award is given annually by the Davey O’Brien foundation to the best college quarterback in the country.

Already this off-season Allen was placed on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, and named third-team All-SEC during SEC media days. The former Fayetteville Bulldog lead the conference in total passing yards and was second in touchdown passes in 2016.