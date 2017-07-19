Bentonville Residents Sign Petition In Hopes Of Preventing Apartments From Being Built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Residents who live near Memorial Park in Bentonville are upset with the possibility of an apartment complex being built across the street from the park.

That’s why someone started a petition in hopes to stop it from being built.

The petition started Tuesday (July 18) and already has just under 700 signatures of the 1,000 signature goal.

The developers are wanting to build Crystal Flats Apartment complex on John Deshields Boulevard next to the tennis courts in Memorial Park.

“The park has always been a place that was kind of a safe haven for everybody including my children,” Scott LeMaster said.

LeMaster lives in the Glenbrook subdivision just down the street. He signed the petition because he thinks the size of the complex would change the area.

“Everybody in the city runs, rides their bikes, it’s just a place you can just coach soccer and feel safe and with almost a high-rise apartment complex just around the corner, it just doesn’t feel like you’re going to feel as safe in that area anymore.”

They are proposing to build the 650-unit apartment complex here with some units being as tall as six stories, which is taller than any housing in the area.

Greg Mertes said he loves the growth of the Bentonville square and to sustain all the restaurants and businesses there needs to be a density population within a few miles of the square.

“This is within a couple miles of the square and so I personally like the idea that we would get some more residents in here to support all the activity on the square,” Mertes said.

City of Bentonville Community and Economic Development Director Troy Galloway said the 27 acres of land is not part of the city park and is private property. He said no complex like this has been proposed in the city in the past.

“I think it speaks to the dynamic nature of growth in Bentonville and the desire that people have to live in Bentonville because of proximity to jobs, the quality of life here and all the amenities that have been added to Bentonville over the last decade or so.”

The planning commission will be discussing this complex at their next meeting on Aug. 1.

The developers will be holding their own public meeting on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Record in Bentonville.