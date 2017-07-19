× Centerton Man Turns Himself In After Escaping Police Car Following Arrest

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A man in Centerton turned himself into police after fleeing from custody on July 14, according to the Centerton Police Department.

Centerton police found a suspicious vehicle stopped at the intersection of Coopers Farm and Sienna. Police said Kenneth Smith, 37, was showing signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest.

Smith was put into the patrol vehicle where he was able to slip his handcuffs under his legs and to the front of his body. He exited the patrol vehicle and ran off.

Many agencies assisted Centerton police in the search for Smith including Decatur, Highfill, Gravette K-9 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith turned himself in to the Centerton Police Department at about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday (July 19).