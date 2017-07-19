× Elkins Man Sentenced On Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Elkins man was sentenced Tuesday (July 18) to roughly 5 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography, according to federal court documents.

George Hagadone, 52, pleaded guilty on March 31 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of child pornography. Hagadone also will be required to register as a sex offender following his prison sentence.

In June 2016, agents with Homeland Security Investigations discovered a computer uploading child pornography to a peer-to-peer file sharing network, according to court documents. HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that investigates national security issues, including cybercrime.

The agents traced the computer’s IP address to Hagadone’s home on Sulphur City Road in Elkins. Agents found the computer had uploaded more than 7,000 files of obscene material between November 2015 and January 2017.

Hagadone told investigators he’d downloaded some images the night before being served with a search warrant, according to court documents.