Garrett's Blog: Heat Index 100-110º; Heat Advisories Issued.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eastern Oklahoma and West-Central Arkansas.

In NW Arkansas the heat index is expected to remain just shy of the advisory criteria of 105º.

Actual air temperatures will be some of the hottest of the year, so far, with low 90s in NW Arkansas and highs near 100º in the Greater Fort Smith area.

The ridge of high pressure and the associated heat will weaken by the weekend with minimal rain chances in the afternoon and evening as well as slightly lower temperatures.

Here's a look at real-time temperatures and the heat index…

