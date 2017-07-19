Kids Enjoy Super Science Presentation At Rogers Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Foam-filled chemical reactions and snow that you'd find on Mars is what kids saw in the Super Science presentation at the Rogers Public Library. The show led by scientist Steve Cox is always a crowd favorite.

"Anytime that he is here we always try to make it to the library to see him," said mom of two Cheryl Graziani. She said finding fun educational opportunities for her home schooled boys is important.

"I just look for opportunities all over the area to keep my boys active. I have one that wants to be a doctor and he's known he wanted to be a doctor since he was two," Graziani said.

The hour long interactive presentation is filled with hands on experiments and chemical reactions, to keep kids entertained. Science enthusiast and future doctor Zachary Graziani says he isn't only entertained by the show but he's also inspired.

"I like that he does science and that I also do science and that well he's just like me," Zachary said.

