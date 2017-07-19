× Law Enforcement Surrounds Roland Business While Investigating Reports Of Illegal Sexual Activity

ROLAND (KFSM) — Roland police and Sequoyah County deputies have surrounded the China Doll massage parlor on Wednesday (July 19) while investigating reports of illegal sexual activity

Sequoyah County undersheriff Greg Cox said the department sent an undercover officer into the business to determine if illegal sex acts were happening after receiving several reports. He said the officer gave a code word after he was inside the business for about 45 minutes.

Investigators are currently waiting on a search warrant to go inside the building.

Cox said one woman is in custody for allegedly attempting a sexual act on an undercover officer.