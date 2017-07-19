× Meth Found In Woman’s Privates Following Traffic Stop In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A woman from Springdale is charged with several drug felonies, including drug possession, after she was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday (July 18).

Nemrak Borrero-Santana, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following that stop, when officers found a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine in her purse, according to a police report.

Springdale Police said Borrero-Santana consented to the search.

A later search is said to have revealed a plastic bag inside the suspect’s vagina that contained about six grams of meth in 15 individual bags. A small plastic bag containing 0.3 grams of marijuana was also found in Borrero-Santana’s bra, according to the report.

Borrero-Santana was also charged with two misdemeanors and was issued two traffic citations.