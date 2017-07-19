× North Little Rock Man Faces 300 Years In Prison For Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A North Little Rock man faces up to 300 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday (July 18) on more than two dozen child pornography charges, according to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

David Wayne Davis, 64, was found guilty by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen of 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children, Rutledge said.

Davis is free on $25,000 bail until sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.

“The actions of David Davis are disgusting,” Rutledge said. “Partnerships across the state make it possible to get these criminals out of our neighborhoods and off the internet. This conviction shows that the State of Arkansas will hold these predators accountable and protect our children.”

Davis initially was arrested in 2015 on a search warrant executed by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit.