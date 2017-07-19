× Razorback Legend Frank Broyles At Home Following Stroke

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) —Arkansas Razorback legend Frank Broyles, 92, is resting at home after suffering a stroke.

According to reports, the former Arkansas coach and athletic director is under hospice, but not in hospice care.

Frank Broyles retired as the director of men’s athletics in 2007, after spending five decades with the University of Arkansas. He was the head football coach at Arkansas for 19 seasons (1958-1976) compiling a record of 144–58–5.

In 1996, the Broyles Award was established to recognize the best college football assistant coach. Over the years, the award has done just that. Annually, the five Broyles Award finalists are chosen from almost 1,500 assistant coaches representing over 120 NCAA Division I football programs. The five finalists meet in Little Rock where one is presented with the award.