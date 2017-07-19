× Teen Found In Fayetteville After Escaping Detention Facility In Alexander

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A teenager who escaped from the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center was found in Fayetteville early Wednesday morning (July 19).

The 17-year-old allegedly climbed a razor-wire topped fence and rain from the center in Alexander at about 6 p.m. Tuesday (July 18). The teen and another youth ran as a staff member unlocked the dorms as they were returning from dinner. The other youth was found on campus.

The teen was apprehended around 1:30 a.m. in Fayetteville and held at the Washington County Detention Center before being transported back to the Alexander facility on Wednesday afternoon.