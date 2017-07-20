2017-2018 School Supply Lists

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Students will be heading back to school next month, but first they have to prepare for it.

Here’s where to find the school supply lists for your kids.

Remember, Arkansas’ tax free weekend is coming up on Aug. 5-6.

If your school is not listed, check school supply stores in your area, like Walmart, Target or Staples. Several schools that we reached out to said their lists were available there.

Here’s what your child needs to head back to class:

Alma School District
-Elementary School
Intermediate School
Middle School

Benton Public Schools

Bentonville Public Schools
Lincoln Junior High School Supply List
Washington Junior High School Supply List
Middle School Supply List
Elementary School Supply List

Fayetteville Public Schools
Asbell Elementary
Butterfield Trail Elementary
Happy Hollow Elementary
Holcomb Elementary
Leverett Elementary
Owl Creek School
Root Elementary
Vandergriff Elementary
Washington Elementary
Holt Middle School
McNair Middle School
Ramay Jr. High
Woodland Jr. High

Fort Smith Public Schools
Kimmons Junior High 
Carnell Elementary School
Cook Elementary
-Trusty Elementary (In English and Spanish)

Rogers Public Schools
-Elementary Schools (English and Spanish)
Elmwood Middle School
Kirksey Middle School
Lingle Middle School
Oakdale Middle School

Sallisaw Public Schools
Eastside Elementary School
Liberty Elementary School
Middle School

Siloam Springs Public Schools
-Allen Elementary
-Northside Elementary
-Southside Elementary
-Siloam Springs Intermediate School (Grades 5-6)
-Siloam Springs Middle School (Grades 7-8)

Springdale Public Schools

Van Buren Public Schools
Freshman Academy
Butterfield Trail Middle School
Northridge Middle School
-City Heights Elementary School
King Elementary School
Central Elementary School
Parkview Elementary School
Rena Elementary School
Tate Elementary School