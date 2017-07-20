× 2017-2018 School Supply Lists

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Students will be heading back to school next month, but first they have to prepare for it.

Here’s where to find the school supply lists for your kids.

Remember, Arkansas’ tax free weekend is coming up on Aug. 5-6.

If your school is not listed, check school supply stores in your area, like Walmart, Target or Staples. Several schools that we reached out to said their lists were available there.

Here’s what your child needs to head back to class:

Alma School District

-Elementary School

–Intermediate School

–Middle School

Benton Public Schools

Bentonville Public Schools

–Lincoln Junior High School Supply List

–Washington Junior High School Supply List

–Middle School Supply List

–Elementary School Supply List

Fayetteville Public Schools

–Asbell Elementary

–Butterfield Trail Elementary

–Happy Hollow Elementary

–Holcomb Elementary

–Leverett Elementary

–Owl Creek School

–Root Elementary

–Vandergriff Elementary

–Washington Elementary

–Holt Middle School

–McNair Middle School

–Ramay Jr. High

–Woodland Jr. High

Fort Smith Public Schools

–Kimmons Junior High

–Carnell Elementary School

–Cook Elementary

-Trusty Elementary (In English and Spanish)

Rogers Public Schools

-Elementary Schools (English and Spanish)

–Elmwood Middle School

–Kirksey Middle School

–Lingle Middle School

–Oakdale Middle School

Sallisaw Public Schools

–Eastside Elementary School

–Liberty Elementary School

–Middle School

Siloam Springs Public Schools

-Allen Elementary

-Northside Elementary

-Southside Elementary

-Siloam Springs Intermediate School (Grades 5-6)

-Siloam Springs Middle School (Grades 7-8)

Springdale Public Schools

Van Buren Public Schools

–Freshman Academy

–Butterfield Trail Middle School

–Northridge Middle School

-City Heights Elementary School

–King Elementary School

–Central Elementary School

–Parkview Elementary School

–Rena Elementary School

–Tate Elementary School