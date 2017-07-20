Centerton Woman Explains How Glioblastoma Affected Her Father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM)-- After the recent announcement that Arizona Senator John McCain has been battling a form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma, a woman in Centerton explains her history with the disease.

Emily Potter was only 12 when her father, Ronnie Potter was diagnosed with the aggressive brain cancer.

She said it started when her father took too long at the grocery story because he had a hard time finding his truck.

"He said I hit the panic button and my truck's alarm started going off and I went and I looked," Potter said. "I looked in the window and said that's my lunchbox and that's my book and that's my hat but I don't think this is my truck."

He could not convince himself that it was in fact his vehicle until he started the ignition.

That night they went to the emergency room and later learned that a tumor was attacking his brain.

Emily said her father was fine for a while, but suddenly became a shell of a man.

"It was hitting his optical nerve so he couldn't see well, he couldn't drive and just kind of slowly withered away," Potter said.

She explained he went through multiple surgeries and a few rounds of chemo therapy, but never truly recovered.

Ronnie Potter died at the age of 41.

Since then is daughter has worked to raise awareness for the disease that took his life.

She said one thing that bothers her is how other forms of cancer can get so much money for research and awareness.

Potter said she has no issue with the organizations behind this, she just wants to replicate that success for cancers like Glioblastoma.

She feels for the McCain family, but knows it will be a rough road ahead for the United States Senator.

"It's not going to be an easy road and it's not going to be an easy battle and Glioblastoma is an incurable disease, so unless there is a miracle that happens or a cure is found, this is not something he will likely overcome," Potter said.