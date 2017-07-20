× Devwah Whaley Named To Doak Walker Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas continues to pile up preseason honors, as sophomore running back Devwah Whaley was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. The award is presented every year to the nation’s top collegiate running back.

Whaley put together a strong freshman season as the secondary back behind Rawleigh Williams III. The Beaumont, Texas native ran for 602 yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns. Whaley is just the fourth freshman in school history to post two 100-yard rushing games in one season. The sophomore also caught six passes for 139 yards.

Darren McFadden is the only Razorback to win the Doak Walker Award, and one of two players to win it twice (2006 & 2007) along with Ricky Williams of Texas.

The list of 61 names, which includes thirteen backs from the SEC, will be narrowed down to ten semifinalists in mid-November.