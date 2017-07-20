× Former MedExpress Manager Accused Of Embezzlement

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former MedExpress manager accused of embezzling $40,000 from the urgent care clinic had “nothing to show for it,” according to his ex-wife.

Cody Scott Jenkins, 25, of Inwood, W.Va., was arrested Monday (July 18) in connection with theft of property, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jenkins’ ex-wife said he brought deposit bags home in his laptop bag and admitted to stealing $5,000 from the clinic, although he planned to pay it back. When police told her Jenkins allegedly embezzled $40,000, she “was surprised … because he had nothing to show for it,” according to the affidavit.

She did note that Jenkins had an affair, was a compulsive liar and liked to gamble, according to the affidavit.

Jenkins’ ex-wife first contacted MedExpress in 2015 and told an accountant her husband was stealing money from the clinic. After an audit revealed $40,199.90 in misappropriated funds, the accountant contacted police. Jenkins resigned before clinic officials could speak to him, according to the affidavit.

Jenkins is free on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 2 in Washington County Circuit Court.