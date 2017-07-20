Greenwood Coach Sims Back Home After Battling Rare Skin Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Greenwood Football Coach Brian Sims is back home and recovering after staying several months in Tulsa hospitals.

The coach was diagnosed with rare skin conditions, TENS and Stvens-Johnson Syndrome, back in April. The condition mirrors that of severe burns on a body and can be critical.

Inside of the Sims' home, you'll find dozens of cards offering well wishes and support. You'll even find a rival team or two on the wall, who also sent their prayers and well wishes.

The Sims family said it was the support from the community and the prayers that brought the coach home.

"The support I have from the community has just been unreal. It has been great. It's helped me get through all of this," coach Brian Sims said.

Sims' wife Belinda and their two children stood by the coach's side while teams of doctors treated him for the rare skin condition. Belinda said she often woke up in the middle of the night and would find prayers left for her family on Facebook.

"That gave me the courage and resolve to continue. Because, if he could fight, through this I knew I could. As long as I had him, as long as we had him that was all we needed," Belinda Sims said.

The Sims family said the coach is in recovery. He will be treated by local doctors and go through physical therapy. Sims said he's ready to be back on the Greenwood football field.

"I can't wait until I can get back to it," Coach Sims said.