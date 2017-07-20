× Hugh Freeze Resigns As Ole Miss Football Coach

OXFORD, Miss. (KFSM)–Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned, effective immediately. Assistant Head Coach Matt Luke has been named interim coach, with just six weeks until the season kicks off against South Alabama.

Amidst an ongoing legal battle with former Arkansas and Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, USA Today reported that a, “one-minute call [was] made from Freeze’s University-issued phone to a number associated with a female escort service.”

The call was made on January 19, 2016 but Freeze denied knowledge of it, according to Yahoo Sports.

Nutt filed the lawsuit a week ago in Oxford seeking, “lost wages, emotional distress, embarrassment, attorney’s fees and punitive damages.”

The new development to the civil lawsuit comes just months after the NCAA launched an investigation regarding Freeze’s failure to monitor his staff. The Rebels staff is accused of 21 violations by the NCAA.

Freeze was 39-25 in six seasons at Ole Miss, 3-1 in bowl games and 2-4 against Arkansas including three straight losses.