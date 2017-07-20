× Parole Board Grants Early Release Request For OJ Simpson

NEVADA (KFSM) — A parole board in Nevada granted early release for one of America’s most notorious prisoners on Thursday (July 20).

O.J. Simpson’s request for parole was granted. He could be released as early as October.

“You are low risk to re-offend on our guidelines,” parole board member Tony Corda said. Simpson was sentenced in 2008 to up to 33 years in prison for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Now 70 years old, the former NFL great and movie star has been described by authorities as a model prisoner at Lovelock Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in the Nevada desert.

“Juice,” as he was known in his heyday, is nine years into a nine-to-33-year sentence after being convicted in a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel.

But Simpson is best known for his infamous 1995 acquittal in the grisly slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in what was known as the “trial of the century.”