BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Rogers man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Highway 71.

Gregory Brandon, 45, was hit by a truck around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (July 19).

Brandon was heading north on the highway when he crossed in front of the truck and was hit. He was later pronounced dead.