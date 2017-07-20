Varying Results For Veggie Diets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Just because you’ve cut the meat out of your diet doesn’t mean you’re helping your health.

A new study in the Journal of American College of Cardiology suggests vegetarians who eat more plant-based foods like leafy greens and other vegetables tend to live longer. Those who consume more refined grains and sugary beverages are still more likely to develop heart disease. Harvard researchers followed 200,000 people over twenty years. While vegetarian diets may be better for you in general, what you eat still counts.