Friend Reflects On Legacy Of Legendary Figure In Local Police Department’s History

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A legendary figure in the Fort Smith Police Department's history passed away last week. One of Alvin Bradley's closest friends is remembering him Friday (July 21) night.

"I worked Car 11, he worked Car 12," said Larry Hammond.

Side by side in the 1970s, Hammond and the late Bradley worked together for four years.

"I affectionately called him 'Big A'. He was just somebody you liked being around," said Hammond.

He tells 5NEWS Bradley was the first black man to be a major with the Fort Smith Police Department.

But his legacy was made largely in the Lincoln Youth Service Center. He founded it along with his late friend, Larry Tidwell.

"He loved the youth," reflected Hammond, "primarily the people who weren't blessed with what he had. He wanted to service them and help their families."

The indoor facility included a playing field outside -- many said it reduced the crime rate in the city.

Hammond said when he [Bradley] wasn't working, he was at the Lincoln Youth Service Center.

"I remember coming here with a pair of low-cut Converse tennis shoes and walking the gym as exercise," joked Hammond.

Hammond also joked that if you ask 100 people about Bradley -- at least 95 of them will say they liked him.

"We started (our careers) together and we ended our careers together. He was a friend and I will miss him," said Hammond.

Bradley served 31 years with the Fort Smith Police Department.

His funeral service will be held Saturday (July 22) at noon at First Baptist Church.