× Garrett’s Blog: Friday Was The Hottest Day of 2017

The hottest temperature so far of 2017 was recorded in both Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

At 2:55pm Friday, Fayetteville briefly hit 93º.

Fort Smith hit 99º at 3:25pm this afternoon.

Despite the warm temperatures, you can see how temperatures are actually still several degrees away from records despite being around 4-5º above normal.

-Garrett