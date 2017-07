MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) — Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau resigned Friday (July 21), according to a news release from Mayor Betsy Hodges.

City police have been under fire recently because an officer shot and killed a woman who called officers to investigate a disturbance near her residence.

Harteau, chief since 2013, said the killing of Justine Ruszczyk was among several factors that led her to step down.