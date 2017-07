BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Several fire departments are working to put out a structure fire on Friday afternoon (July 21).

The fire started in a Spanker Creek Auction Service building on Northeast A street, just outside of Bentonville city limits, according to the Benton County Division of Public Safety.

Fire departments from Bentonville, Bella Vista, Centerton and Pea Ridge, as well as the Benton County Fire Marshal responded to the fire and are working to put it out.