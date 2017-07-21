× Police: Fayetteville Woman Thwarts Potential Assault With Headlock

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman fought off a potential sexual assault by using her legs to put her would-be assailant in a headlock before calming him down, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman told police Jasper Williams broke into her house about 2:30 a.m. Monday (July 17) and first tried to “make out with her.”

Despite her pleas for Williams to stop, she said he persisted and tried to force himself on her sexually. She fought him off and later had him in a headlock, but Williams kept licking her legs and trying to touch her genitals, according to the report.

The woman said Williams was drunk, but she was able to to calm him down and get him outside for a cigarette. Then she called a friend who forced Williams to lave, according to the report. Police noted bruises on the woman’s arms and legs when she was evaluated at the NWA Center for Sexual Assault.

Williams was arrested Wednesday (July 19) in connection with burglary, second-degree sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance. Police found less than a gram of cocaine in Williams pocket when they arrested him.

Williams said he visited the woman’s house but denied any sexual contact.

Williams was being held Friday (July 21) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 18 in Washington County Circuit Court.