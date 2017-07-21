× Rogers Eagle Scout Named VFW Scout Of The Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers Eagle Scout was selected as the 2017 Arkansas VFW Scout of the Year and received $200 in scholarship funds.

Nick Pund, of Troop 226 at VFW Post 3031, also had his application submitted to the National VFW Scout of the Year competition. Pund received $100 from Post 3031 and its honor guard.

Pund’s Eagle Scout project was the beautification of the Rogers Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Rogers Municipal Airport.

Pund is the son of Jeff and LeAnn Pund of Rogers and the grandson of Judge John and Sue Scott of Rogers; Bill Edwards of Milton, Fla.; the late Glen and Janey Paul of Harrison; and the late Richard Pund of Harrison.

The VFW has ties to Scouting that date back more than 100 years. Through the VFW Scout of the Year program members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts who display standout citizenship, patriotism and love of country are recognized and rewarded.