Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to three White House officials.

Spicer’s resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

In recent weeks Spicer has taken a less prominent role in the administration, as deputy White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over most of the White House press briefings.

