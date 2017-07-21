× Tyson Foods Donates $50,000 To Little Free Pantry Project

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods, Inc. donated $50,000 to the Little Food Pantry to help expand the program.

Jessica McClard was honored as a “Meals that Matter Hero” during a ceremony, according to a company release.

The donation is part of a larger pledge, as Tyson has agreed to invest $50 million into fighting hunger by 2020. The company is focusing on local initiatives like McClards, who started the first Little Free Pantry in Fayetteville in May 2016.

Since McClard opened the first Little Free Pantry, the concept “Leave what you can, take what you need” has spread across the nation. Volunteers stock the shelves with food and hygiene products that are free for anyone who needs them.

Tyson has pledge to donate $10,000 worth of shelf-stable foods to stock pantries in Northwest Arkansas. They are also giving $40,000 to McClard to develop a web-based map to help people in need find the Little Free Pantry closest to them. The map will also help volunteers who are looking to stock the pantries.

Additionally, Tyson will be putting up a Little Free Pantry near their headquarters in Springdale, which will be stocked by Tyson members.