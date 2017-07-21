× Woman Hospitalized After Fayetteville Hit-And-Run

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A woman was hospitalized early Friday (July 21) after her scooter was struck by another vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

The woman was struck by an unknown vehicle about 4:38 a.m. near Persimmon Street and Salem Road, Murphy said.

Murphy said the woman was in critical condition but didn’t provide her name. He said the investigation is ongoing and police are following leads.