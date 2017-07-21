× WRMC Employee Accused Of Stealing Hospital Supplies

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Washington Regional Medical Center employee is accused of stealing prescriptions and syringes from the hospital after police found more than 40 boxes of medical supplies in her car, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Sierra Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday (July 20) in connection with felony fraudulent practices, possession of a forgery device and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver. Johnson also faces four misdemeanor counts of theft of property, one count of theft by receiving and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police recovered 46 missing boxes from Johnson’s car, which contained 17 different types of prescriptions, used hypodermic needles, alcohol pads, saline syringes and a doctor’s prescription pad. Police also found cash and an iPhone reported stolen by Johnson’s coworkers, according to the report.

Hospital staff contacted police about 10:34 a.m. Thursday after one employee saw Johnson going through her bag in the break room. Two other employees also said Johnson had taken money and a phone from them, according to the report.

Officers searched Johnson’s car in the parking lot after discovering the stolen property in plain view. Hospital staff confirmed Johnson shouldn’t have any medical supplies in her vehicle.

Johnson told police she didn’t intend to defraud the hospital and planned to return the property, according to the report.

Johnson was being held Friday (July 21) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. She has a hearing set for Monday (July 24) in Washington County Circuit Court.