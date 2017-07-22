Fort Smith Fire Department In Need Of Firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The Fort Smith Fire Department is in need of nearly a dozen firefighters, but the job process requires much more than the average job application.

"When it comes to life safety, there's no room for mediocrity," Captain Ethan Millard, Fort Smith Fire Department said.

For seventeen years, Millard has loaded up in a fire truck, responded to all types of calls and even saved lives.

"I love it," Millard said. "It's a great job. I'm very fortunate. I get to work with a bunch of outstanding individuals.

Now he and his fellow first responders are in need of more firefighters, a job that isn't so easy to get.

"We typically lose about 25% of applicants on the written [test]," Millard said. "We lose about 50% on physical activity, so 100 applicants apply and typically, 30 or 40 will make the list."

But, Millard said the thorough physical and mental testing serves a purpose, more than just answering calls.

"I want to be sure that we pick the best of the best because at the end of the day, this guy is backing me up," Millard said. "So, if I have problems, I want to know that someone is mentally and physically fit enough to save my life and my fellow firefighters."

For one of the department's most recent academy graduates, he said no other job compares to being a firefighter.

"You'll hear a lot of firefighters say it's the greatest job in the world and they're right," Matt Johnson, firefighter said. "It's exciting. Every time the bell goes off, you don't know what to expect."

Johnson said the extensive job process is well worth it.

"It's a difficult process to get through," Johnson said. "You do have to be physically fit. You will go through a two week course before they send you off the academy. It's a tough two weeks, but it's an amazing job."

The vast number of openings at the department are due to retirement and people resigning.

Millard said at this time, current firefighters are covering the open shifts.

The Fort Smith Fire Department has 11 fire stations and positions for 140 uniformed firefighters.

