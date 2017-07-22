Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Visits Local Gym In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It was a dream come true for two rising gymnast to meet Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez at the Williams gymnastic center in Fayetteville.

"We're not like the biggest gym ever and we're in a small town so it's cool that's she's here." said Fiona Blasingame

Before signing autographs Laurie shared her story of success and defeat. Which was comforting for young gymnast Julia Watts who fell in love with gymnastics at 18 months.

"She said she had troubles with some of her skills and she had a way of focusing before she went and competed and I think that might help me." said Watts.

Jennifer Watts, Julia's mom says meeting the Olympian was truly inspirational. "All this hard work is going to pay off in the end and she's prof of that." said Watts.

For Fiona's mom Karen Blasingame she says it was proof to her daughter of what hard work and dedication can get you. "The dedication and the discipline that it takes to get better at anything, just to keep trying and Laurie kept saying keep working and keep going." said

As a Walmart and Febreeze ambassador, the Olympic gymnast said she owes her success to

keeping her confidence.

"Confidence it's going out there even though you felt scared you still went out knowing you would hit your routine and I think that transfers to daily life as well." said Hernandez.