Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Fresh Summer Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Artripe has been cooking up good food for us all summer long and now that tomatoes are in season she has an easy summer salsa for us!

Fresh Summer Salsa

Ingredients

4-5 tomatoes, core removed and cut into wedges

1 white onion, diced

¼ cup minced fresh cilantro (or more to taste)

Juice from 1 lime

3 garlic cloves

2 ½ t Salsa Blend Mix (recipe below)

½ t salt

½ t ground black pepper

Pinch sugar

1 chopped Serrano pepper (milder) or Jalapeno (more spicy) (optional)

Directions

Add your onion, pepper (if using), cilantro, lime juice, and garlic cloves to a food processor, process for a few seconds.

Add tomatoes, salsa blend mix, salt, pepper, and sugar. Pulse a few times for chunky salsa, more for a smoother salsa.

Salsa Spice Blend

6 t chili powder

2 t cumin

2 t Mexican Oregano

2 t garlic

2 t ground coriander

1 ½ t salt

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods