× Severed Fiber Lines The Reason For Lottery Ticket Sales Outage

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Several Arkansans were disappointed about not getting a chance to buy lottery tickets Friday (July 21) evening.

“I drove to several locations,” Beverly told 5News, “and all I know is that I couldn’t purchase tickets and that the system was down.”

The locations visited by Beverly included Murphy’s in Greenwood, Flash Market in Greenwood, a convenience store in Mansfield and another location at Hwy. 271 & School St. in Fort Smith.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has released the following statement on Friday’s (July 22) draw game terminal outage:

Yesterday, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery experienced a communications outage that prevented the sale of draw game tickets, although it did not affect instant tickets.

The outage began when a work crew severed two fiber lines near the North Shore Business Park in North Little Rock at about 4:00 p.m. Friday (July 21).

The draw for the Natural State Jackpot was conducted as usual and the system was back up and running for 90 percent of retail stores at 11:10 p.m. However, about 160 retailers are still having issues with the sale of draw game tickets.

The Lottery asks retailers that are still experiencing problems to reset their terminals. If after that, they are still experiencing issues, they should text their individual store retailer number to: 501-366-8696. Technicians will report back to those affected retailers as the day continues.

The Lottery appreciates everyone’s patience.