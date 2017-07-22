Shelters Offer Cooling Centers And Water Stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Local shelters and organizations are offering cooling shelters for the homeless and those in need, as well as water stations for people to have water bottles or fill up their own.

"It is miserable, especially not having a car, I walk everywhere," Kyle Davis said.

Those in need are finding ways to stay cool in temperatures reaching triple digits and the help is coming from local shelters like the Community Rescue Mission and Next Step Homeless Services.

"[We have] a gatorade or water station that we have during the summer months so at any point or any time of the day, they can come through and get something to drink," Kim Wohlford, Next Step executive director said.

"We go through around 300 bottled waters per day, 30 gallons of tea per day," Brian Hilts, Community Rescue Mission executive director said. "That doesn't include what they take out of the water and ice machine. They'll have their containers just to make it through the night. So, we're kind of a water station at this time."

Hours are also being set aside to provide cooling centers for people to come in out of the heat.

"They can just meet with their neighbors, talk with their friends," Wohlford said. "They can catch up on some tv, they can take a nap. It's just a place to hang out."

Those at the shelters said it's not just the homeless coming in for help.

"It really comes down to being about protection for the homeless or those without electricity," Hilts said. "We're seeing a lot of people that don't have electricity in their home, but are coming to the shelter in the daytime to stay cooled off."

Those in need said with the times getting even tougher in the summer months, they're thankful for the help from local organizations.

"I think it's great that Fort Smith does this for the people that need it." Davis said. "There's a lot of us struggling or in-between jobs, homeless and this is a blessing right here. This is a God-sent place right here and they help us a lot."

The executive directors see the need for that extra help.

"It's super important," Wohlford said. "They're waiting for us when we open the doors at 8:00 [a.m.]."

The Community Rescue Mission, Next Step Homeless Services and the Salvation Army all offer cooling centers along with scheduled meals Monday-Friday.

The Salvation Army also has an on-going program that provide free box fans.