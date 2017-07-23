× Former Razorback Ronnie Brewer Arrested In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–One time Razorback and former NBA player Ronnie Brewer was arrested in Fayetteville on Saturday night. Brewer was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Brewer was booked at 1:03 AM and released at 2:30 AM. A Fayetteville District Court date is set for 8:00 AM on August 21.

The 6-7 guard played 90 games at Arkansas from 2003-06, averaging 15.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Brewer last played in the NBA in 2014 and totaled eleven seasons for six different teams, including a four year stint with Utah. Over his career, the 32-year-old averaged just under eight points per game and three rebounds per game. Brewer’s best individual season came in 2008-09 when he averaged 13.7 points per game for the Jazz.