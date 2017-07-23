× Police: Two Sent To The Hospital After Shooting Near Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Two people have been sent to the hospital after a shooting in Fayetteville on Sunday (July 23).

Officers were called near Dickson street at 1:50 a.m. after a shooting was reported in Lot 53 West Avenue east. According to police, two victims have been taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, both suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, he is described as a dark-skinned male between 180-200 pounds and 5’10”.

If you have information, call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479)-587-3555