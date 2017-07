× REPORTS: Former Razorback Sebastian Tretola Shot In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM )– Multiple sources have confirmed that former Arkansas Razorback and current Tennessee Titan offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola was shot in the leg and ankle in Fayetteville.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning (July 23) around 2 a.m. just off of Dickson Street.

Tretola was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Titans and played one game in his rookie year.