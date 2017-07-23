× Some Students Worried After Dickson Street Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– As Fayetteville police continue to look for a suspect responsible for a shooting off Dickson Street, some who were there are a little concerned.

Cole Hicks was at a business next door to Lot 53 where police said the shooting happened early Sunday (July 23) morning.

He said he heard a gunshot and everyone then hit the floor.

At first, Hicks was not sure what exactly was going on right next door.

“We didn’t know if it was a car wreck you know, you don’t know, really… a gunshot on Dickson,” Hicks said. “Like that doesn’t make sense.”

Hicks visits the Dickson Street area and said it can be a little dangerous at times if you are not careful.

He usually takes precautions though to stay out of trouble.

“I always like to go with people just in case,” Hicks said. “People are sometimes trying to pick fights around here and it’s like I don’t want to get in a fight, I’m just ready to get home, get out of here. You know just having a good time.”

Hicks did not stay in the area long after he heard a shot rang out.

Michaelann Durden was on her way to her apartment when this happened.

She lives up the street from Lot 53 and received an alert on her phone notifying her of what happened.

“I was absolutely terrified because I had just driven past where it happened and I was maybe two minutes away,” Durden said. “I started getting the RAZ alert. I got a phone call, an email and texts.”

She even had friends who were still spending time on Dickson.

Durden said she immediately texted those friends to see if they were all okay.

She calmed down a bit once she heard back from them, but is still a little concerned after what happened.

“I think things just kind of happen in general,” Durden said. “Dickson isn’t the safest place all the time. It just worries me that I live so close.”

Other people in the area said the Dickson Street they know is not usually like this.

They say it will not stop them from going to the businesses in the area, they will just be a little more careful when they go out.