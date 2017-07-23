× Washington County Group To Hold Back To School Event For Families In Need

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — The Washington County chapter of Altrusa International will offer some back to school help to families in need.

Altrusa International of Washington County will hold its “Parent Up” event on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prairie Grove Elementary School.

For the last four years, the group, which is part of a larger international organization, has helped Washington County families and their children get prepared to head back into the classroom.

During the event, which is open to all kids in Washington County in need, will offer backpacks full of supplies, free haircuts, games for the family, prizes, face painting and books for the kids to take home.

Free lunch will also be served.

According to the local chapter in Washington County, Altrusa International Inc. is an association whose purpose is leading to better communities through service.