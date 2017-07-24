5 Player To Watch: Drew Winn, Pea Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM)--If 2016 was any indication of what's to come for Drew Winn, the future is very bright. After splitting time in the Blackhawk backfield with Zaine Holley, Winn steps in to the feature back roll.

"I like to consider myself a leader and help teammates out, just do whatever needs to be done," the 5-11, 170 pound senior said.

Winn posted huge numbers as a junior, rushing 124 times for 1,386 yards and 23 touchdowns. That goes along with 16 catches for 250 yards and an additional score. Winn's blazing 4.5 speed was a major catalyst in Pea Ridge's run to its first ever 4A state championship game.

Versatility may be the senior's most lethal weapon. Winn also plays defense and made his presence felt in the Blackhawk secondary, racking up 75 tackles, eight interceptions and a fumble recovery.

"Even when Drew isn't carrying the ball, when he's blocking for someone else, there's special things that can happen. He's one of the most physical kids we have on defense," second year coach Stephen Neal said.

All that in mind, the senior has taken it upon himself to improve certain skills. "I've been pretty busy with football camps, so a lot of agility and speed work."

"The athleticism, trying to gain strength and a little more speed. He's been working on being a better teammate on and off the field," said Neal. "He truly doesn't realize that he's one of the best athlete's around, and that's a tribute to his humbleness. Not one time did he ever ask for the ball."

Winn and the Blackhawks look to follow up a 13-2, state runner up season with another deep run. Pea Ridge plays two games in the first week, facing Hamburg in the Hootens Kickoff Classic on August 28 and traveling to Booneville on September 1.