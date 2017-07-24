5th Annual Brave The Mud Run & Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM)-- 5NEWS Daren Bobb is joined by Deanna Chancellor and Donnie Wise to talk about two upcoming events.

Brave The Mud Run will be held on (August 19) at 8 a.m. on Hwy 271 S. This year's costume contest theme is Star Wars. Awards will be given for the best Star Wars costume - individual and team. To sign up for this event click here.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes will be held on (August 18). Men in the community will walk a mile in high heels to help shed light on the importance social issues of domestic and sexual abuse to women and children.

There will be music and a cookout for a fun-filled evening. For more information on this event, visit their webpage.