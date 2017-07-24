8th Annual Petropolitan At Hardscrabble Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- People in the River Valley will have a chance to bid on concerts, trips and even pet supplies. The 8th annual Petropolitan will be on (August 10). This will be an upscale party that will include live music by After 5 Jazz, silent and live auctions, raffles, a liquor pull, a bar and prizes.

This event will help raise money for a local non-profit Kitties & Kanines Veterinarian Clinic. The organization helps control the pet population in the area.

Petropolitan will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith. Tickets for this event are $100 and can be purchased at the door or by calling (479)-648-8000.